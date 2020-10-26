First Lady Plans Campaign Trip to Pennsylvania

(Newser) – Melania Trump has scheduled her first campaign trip in more than a year for Tuesday—an appearance in Pennsylvania, where polls show her husband trailing Democrat Joe Biden. She'll attend an event in Atglen with former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Fox News reports. The first lady delivered a speech during the Republican National Convention, held at the White House, and she's traveled with President Trump to the debates. Other than that, she hasn't campaigned on the road since June 2019. She canceled a trip on Pennsylvania last week, citing lingering effects from her bout with COVID-19.

President Trump had three appearances in Pennsylvania planned for Monday, but he'll have moved on by Tuesday. He has rallies scheduled in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, per the Hill. Melania Trump hasn't been to Pennsylvania since 2018. After her husband was nominated at the 2016 Republican National Convention, the state was her first campaign stop. "Now she returns as first lady, to highlight how her platform has helped Pennsylvanians," Conway said in a statement. (Read more Melania Trump stories.)

