Why a Wisconsin Poll Is Getting So Much Attention

(Newser) – GOP strategist Karl Rove this week said President Trump could secure a second term if he wins Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, or Michigan, along with the other states he took in 2016. "If he carries Wisconsin out of those three states, only Wisconsin, he's got 270," said Rove, per Fox News. But a new ABC News/Washington Post poll has that path looking pretty unlikely. Joe Biden is leading 57-40 among likely voters in the state for a mammoth 17-point margin. Biden led by just 6 points in mid-September. In its report on the poll, ABC News attributes the surge to the coronavirus, which has rapidly worsened in the state: Average daily cases are up 53% over the last two weeks, and deaths have risen 112%. More:

The Post adds some context, reporting, "When it comes to handling the pandemic, Biden is trusted more than Trump by double digits in both states, and large majorities support their state's rules on masks and restrictions on businesses and public gatherings."