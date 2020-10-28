 
X

In TLC Special, Aftermath of Cake Boss' Horrific Accident

Buddy Valastro's hand was mangled in gruesome bowling alley accident
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 28, 2020 12:20 PM CDT

(Newser) – TLC says that in an upcoming special, Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro "faces the ultimate question: Can you still be the Cake Boss if you can't make cakes?" The two-hour Dec. 23 special will look at the celebrity baker's recovery from a horrific accident at his home bowling alley in September, USA Today reports. After his right hand became stuck in a pinsetter, it was impaled with a metal rod multiple times before his teen sons used a reciprocating saw to free him. TLC says the special will follow events "as they transpired in real time," including footage taken immediately after the gruesome accident.

story continues below

"It's a long, emotional journey, from Buddy’s multiple surgeries, to his family anxiously waiting at the hospital, to grueling physical therapy, and to his first days back at the job," TLC said. A week after the accident, the 43-year-old told People that he wasn't sure if he would bake again. "My hands to me are my lifeline of everything I do," he said. "And I wonder, 'Am I ever going to do what I used to be able to do?'" Fox reports that Valastro will also appear on TV via the four-part Food Network special Buddy vs. Christmas, which will start airing Nov. 22. The competition show was filmed before the accident. (Read more reality TV stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X