In TLC Special, Aftermath of Cake Boss' Horrific Accident

(Newser) – TLC says that in an upcoming special, Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro "faces the ultimate question: Can you still be the Cake Boss if you can't make cakes?" The two-hour Dec. 23 special will look at the celebrity baker's recovery from a horrific accident at his home bowling alley in September, USA Today reports. After his right hand became stuck in a pinsetter, it was impaled with a metal rod multiple times before his teen sons used a reciprocating saw to free him. TLC says the special will follow events "as they transpired in real time," including footage taken immediately after the gruesome accident.

story continues below

"It's a long, emotional journey, from Buddy’s multiple surgeries, to his family anxiously waiting at the hospital, to grueling physical therapy, and to his first days back at the job," TLC said. A week after the accident, the 43-year-old told People that he wasn't sure if he would bake again. "My hands to me are my lifeline of everything I do," he said. "And I wonder, 'Am I ever going to do what I used to be able to do?'" Fox reports that Valastro will also appear on TV via the four-part Food Network special Buddy vs. Christmas, which will start airing Nov. 22. The competition show was filmed before the accident. (Read more reality TV stories.)

