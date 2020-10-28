Ted Cruz to Twitter CEO: 'Who the Hell Elected You?'

(Newser) – Sen. Ted Cruz gave Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey an earful at a testy Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday. The Republican slammed Dorsey over the company's decision to restrict tweets relating to a controversial New York Post story about Hunter Biden, the Hill reports. "Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear, and why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs?" Cruz said. Dorsey told him that Twitter isn't silencing opposing views and realizes "that more accountability is needed to show our intentions and to show the outcomes."

Dorsey said anybody could now share the Post story, but Cruz later tweeted that it was still blocked and accused Dorsey of committing a felony by lying under oath. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, chief of Google's parent company, also appeared at the hearing. Zuckerberg said Facebook hadn't censored the Hunter Biden story but had held it back for fact-checking, Fox reports. He said the FBI had issued a warning to be on the lookout for a leak, but admitted that the alert hadn't specified that the information in the Post story was involved. Republican lawmakers accused the CEOs of anti-conservative bias and warned that they will face new limits under changes to Section 230, a 1996 law that has shielded social media companies from lawsuits relating to content on their platforms, the AP reports.


