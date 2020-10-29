 
X

In Pennsylvania, a Stall Tactic Could Lift Trump to Victory

'New Yorker' lays out the possibility, which involves not certifying results by Dec. 8
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 29, 2020 1:20 PM CDT

(Newser) – The voting situation in crucial Pennsylvania is in flux, and what's happening there provides another strong suggestion that Americans won't go to bed Tuesday night knowing who the next president will be. Under state law, Pennsylvania can't begin processing mail-in ballots until 7am on Election Day, and the Republican-controlled legislature is under pressure from the Trump campaign not to bend that rule, reports the New York Times. Previously, state election officials have said it might take until Friday or Saturday after the election to get mail ballots counted.

  • Expect big shift: Generally, votes cast on Election Day itself are expected to skew toward President Trump, and mail ballots toward Joe Biden. An analysis at FiveThirtyEight runs through the numbers and finds that Trump might well have a 16-point lead in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, only to see a 21-point swing in Biden's favor by the time all the mail ballots are counted days later.

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X