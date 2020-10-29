Star Couple Makes Big News

(Newser) – In between new episodes of Saturday Night Live, a life-changing ceremony has taken place. "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones," an Instagram post announced Thursday. The actress and the SNL cast member became engaged in May 2019. Without going into a lot of detail, Johansson has said that part went well, People reports, calling it "a beautiful moment." Jost, the show's "Weekend Update" cohost, "killed it" when he proposed, she said, staging a "whole James Bond situation." The only detail released about the wedding was that it followed CDC coronavirus protocols. The post did have a photo of the Staten Island Ferry, with a "Jost Married" banner among the festive touches added to it.

story continues below

The post appeared on the account of Meals on Wheels America. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the post read. The organization provides meals and in-person support to seniors. This is Jost's first marriage, per US magazine, and Johansson's third. She previously was married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac. Jost presumably will be back to work right away; SNL is on the air Saturday with its final preelection episode. Jost had said he worried a bit about losing his public identity when he became involved with the famed actress. "The lucky thing was, people in the cast really liked her when she was there as the host," he said. "I met the love of my life here," Johansson said when she hosted last December. (Read more Scarlett Johansson stories.)

