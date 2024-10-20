Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Celebrates Its New Class

Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Zendaya bookended Saturday's inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, giving a little stardust to an eclectic lineup that included pop icon Cher, heavy metal's Ozzy Osbourne, hip-hop soul queen Mary J. Blige, soft rockers Foreigner, and 83-year-old soul icon Dionne Warwick. The five-hour-plus show also honored the jam band fusion of the Dave Matthews Band, rocker Peter Frampton. hip-hop trailblazers A Tribe Called Quest, punk pioneers the MC5, the effortless dance music of Kool & the Gang, the soft rock of Foreigner, and the beach bum tunes of Jimmy Buffett.

Dua Lipa opened the show singing Cher's "Believe" before the 78-year-old icon joined her onstage, giving way to Zendaya, who noted that Cher is the only woman to have a No. 1 hit on a Billboard chart in each of the past seven decades. "Cher has got the goods," Zendaya said before Cher performed a rocking version of "If I Could Turn Back Time." In her speech, Cher thanked her mother for instilling in her to always get back up after defeat. "I never give up," she said. "I'm talking to the women—down and out, we keep going."

Roberts helped induct Dave Matthews Band—she's a self-avowed superfan and she appeared in the band's video for the 2005 single, "Dreamgirl." The band then played "Ants Marching"—asking the crowd to sing the chorus—"Crash," and "So Much to Say." Matthews hugged Roberts, handed out the trophies to his bandmates, and called the class of 2024 impressive. "We're swimming in very deep water here," he said.

Dr Dre inducted Blige, who is credited with creating a completely new category of music—hip-hop soul. The nine-time Grammy-winner's best-known song is "Family Affair" from her triple-platinum 2001 album No More Drama. "When you listen to Mary, you understand you're not alone in heartbreak," Dre said. Blige sang a mix of her hits, including "Love No Limit," "Be Happy," and "Family Affair." At the end of her set, a dancer brought up a cloak to wrap around her, in an echo of James Brown. "Move with grace. Trust the journey," Blige advised. "You are worthy." Read more about the show here.