The sexual assault allegations against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs keep coming, this time in the form of seven new civil lawsuits. As Variety reports, those lawsuits were filed by the Buzbee Law Firm, part of what it said earlier this month were a total of 120 incoming claims against Combs. More:

The lawsuits: Five suits were filed against Combs Sunday night in the Southern District of New York, while two others were filed in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. They accuse Combs variously of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, battery, or false imprisonment in incidents between 2000 and 2022 that occurred at parties hosted by Combs. The plaintiffs include four men and three women.