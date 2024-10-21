Report: Liam Payne Had 'Pink Cocaine' in System

One Direction singer Liam Payne had multiple drugs in his system when he died in a fall from his hotel room in Buenos Aires last week, sources tell ABC News and TMZ . According to ABC News' sources, toxicology tests detected drugs including what's known as "pink cocaine," a mixture of drugs that includes methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA. Tests also found cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack in the 31-year-old's system, the sources say. TMZ , citing law enforcement sources in Buenos Aires, reports that investigators also found anti-anxiety medication and a bottle of alcohol in Payne's room.

Police said a hotel worker called 911 expressing fears for the safety of a guest "intoxicated by drugs and alcohol" who was trashing his room. ABC News reports that an employee suspected of providing Payne with drugs was interviewed by police, and no charges were filed. The Argentinian Public Prosecutor's Office said last week in preliminary autopsy results that Payne died from "polytrauma and internal and external bleeding." The prosecutor's office said "everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred, and that he was going through some kind of breakdown as a result of substance abuse." (More Liam Payne stories.)