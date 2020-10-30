(Newser) – "Florida Woman" definitely trumps "Florida Man"—at least in the case of a pregnant woman in Orange County who wasn't about to miss her chance to vote in this election. While some people have flown hundreds of miles to exercise their right to vote, this unidentified woman's ballot-casting feat was no less impressive when, on the way to the hospital to give birth, she made a pit stop at the Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando on Tuesday, per WESH. "All of a sudden I get a voter in front of me and he hands me two driver's licenses," employee Karen Briceno Gonzalez tells WKMG.

The man explained that he'd already voted, but that his wife was in the car and wouldn't leave until she was able to vote herself. "I'm like, 'Well, we need her here,' and he basically told me, 'That's gonna be a problem,'" Gonzalez says. Gonzalez says she brought a mail-in ballot out to the woman, figuring she'd fill it out later. But the woman insisted on doing it right there, all "while doing a little controlled breathing," Gonzalez says. WKMG reports that workers at the elections office want to get the baby a onesie that says "First Vote" on it.


