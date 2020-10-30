McDonald's Brings Back an Old Favorite

(Newser)
McDonald's is bringing back a classic sandwich nationwide as it tries to recover from a year slammed by the pandemic. The McRib will be temporarily available at all 14,000-plus locations in the US starting December 2, reports CNBC. The popular pork sandwich (it's boneless, despite the name) debuted 40 years ago and typically returns in select locations late in the year to boost holiday sales, notes CNN. This year, though, it will be on menus everywhere for the first time since 2012. The chain had a brutal second quarter because of shuttered restaurants, but third-quarter sales were up about 5% compared with last year. (Will the McRib be as popular as the chain's Travis Scott promotion?)