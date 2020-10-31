(Newser) – It's been a gloomy year, but a sports power couple just brought a little light to it. Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe and WNBA player Sue Bird are engaged, as revealed in a photo on Bird's Instagram, reports People. The Friday pic, which was posted captionless, shows the 40-year-old Bird in a pool overlooking the sea while Rapinoe, 35, down on one knee at the edge of the pool, looks to be slipping a ring on her finger. Among those wishing the two well: Bird's basketball team. "Ring Season," the Seattle Storm posted online. "Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!"

Rapinoe's squad also offered up congrats. "Absolutely, positively [love] to see it!," the USWNT tweeted, showing the Instagram photo of the two. The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Yahoo Sports notes it's been quite the winning streak for the pair lately: Rapinoe brought home a gold medal last year with the USWNT, while Bird helped lead the Seattle Storm to the WNBA championship earlier this month. (Read more Megan Rapinoe stories.)

