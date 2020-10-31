Obama Targets Trump's Version of Masculinity

(Newser) – Barack Obama blasted President Trump as egotistical and incompetent during a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, the AP reports. The former president spoke Saturday at a drive-in rally at his first joint campaign event with Joe Biden. Obama told the crowd that Trump "cares about feeding his ego" while Biden "cares about keeping you and your families safe." Wearing a black windbreaker but no mask, the former president spoke for Biden's character in personal terms. He called the former vice president "my brother" and declared: "I love Joe Biden, and he will be a great president." Obama also dinged Trump on his masculinity, declaring that being a man once meant "taking care of other people," not "strutting and showing off, acting important, bullying people." In related news:

Melania Trump is defending the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and criticizing Democrat Joe Biden for his dire warnings about the crisis. The first lady says in prepared remarks to a crowd in Wisconsin that the Trump administration has "worked tirelessly" on behalf of Americans during the crisis. She's accusing congressional Democrats of being obstacles to further virus aid.

Joe Biden enters the final weekend of the presidential campaign with an intense focus on appealing to Black voters, whose support will be critical in his bid to defeat Trump, the AP reports. The Democratic nominee was to team up Saturday with Obama for a swing through Michigan. They will hold drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit, predominantly Black cities where strong turnout will be essential to return this longtime Democratic state to Biden's column after Trump won here in 2016.

Trump, meanwhile, made an aggressive play for nearby Pennsylvania, focusing largely on his white, working-class base. "Three days from now, this is the state that will save the American dream," Trump told an almost exclusively white crowd gathered in a small town north in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Repeating what has become a consistent part of his closing message, Trump also raised baseless concerns about election fraud, pointing specifically at Philadelphia, a city whose large African American population is key to Biden's fate.

The AP looks at Trump's voter-fraud claims, saying "he has produced no evidence."

