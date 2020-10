(Newser) – If your Halloween plans involve binging classic horror flicks, Stacker has you covered. The site has ranked the 100 best scary movies of all time, with an Alfred Hitchcock entry taking top honors. In Psycho, when Janet Leigh's character checks in at the Bates Motel, "the plot shifts and so too does film history." Read on for the top 10, which includes one more from Hitchcock and two from Roman Polanski.