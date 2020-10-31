Celebrity / Sean Connery 'He Defined an Era and a Style' Hollywood pays tribute to screen legend Sean Connery By Neal Colgrass, Newser Staff Posted Oct 31, 2020 5:00 PM CDT Copied This Oct. 16, 1985 file photo shows actor Sean Connery on the set of "The Name of the Rose" in Rome, Italy. (AP Photo, File)This Oct. 16, 1985 file photo shows actor Sean Connery on the set of "The Name of the Rose" in Rome, Italy. (AP Photo, File) View 3 more images (Newser) – No one could say "Bond, James Bond," quite like he did. But tributes to the life of Sean Connery—who died Saturday at age 90—reveal a deeper awe and affection for a man who touched many lives around him, Variety reports. Among their reactions: Daniel Craig: "Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more," he said, per the BBC. "He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster." Tippi Hedren: "An elegant man, a brilliant actor and an over all amazing individual," she said. "Not to mention extremely attractive." Courtney B. Vance: "Through it all, Mr. Connery never lost the core of his Scottish roots, no matter the cost," the actor told the Hollywood Reporter. "He refused to be 'bought.' And I think that was the source of his appeal to his legions of fans." Read the next page