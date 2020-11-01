Cops Bust Halloween Party of 400

(Newser) – Police in New York City have charged nine people with the super-genius idea of throwing a Halloween party with some 400 of their closest friends in a Brooklyn warehouse in the era of COVID-19, reports USA Today. Cops shut down the party, which officials had explicitly warned against, early Halloween morning. According to guidelines tweeted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "If you do go to an event and see a large crowd, or if there are others there who are not wearing face coverings or staying socially distanced, you should leave and find another way to celebrate Halloween." Mayor Bill de Blasio asked that people limit celebrations to outdoors, "small groups, smart precautions. But no indoor gatherings. That’s just too dangerous.” (Read more Halloween stories.)