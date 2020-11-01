 
SNL Warns: Trump Could Win

Halloween episode trots out a spoof on the 'Raven'
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 1, 2020 7:43 AM CST

(Newser) Saturday Night Live closed out its final episode before the election with a Halloween tale vis a vis Jim Carrey reprising his less than well-received impression of Joe Biden—though the Washington Post notes that this week Carrey was "toned down" from his "generally manic" version of the veep. Biden sat down to read a poem inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's "Raven," triggering a cast of special visitors warning of a Trump victory including Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton, Beck Bennett's Mitch McConnell, and Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris. John Mulaney guest-hosted the episode. The Post notes that just like in 2016, Dave Chappelle will host SNL's post-election episode. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)

