SNL Warns: Trump Could Win

(Newser) – Saturday Night Live closed out its final episode before the election with a Halloween tale vis a vis Jim Carrey reprising his less than well-received impression of Joe Biden—though the Washington Post notes that this week Carrey was "toned down" from his "generally manic" version of the veep. Biden sat down to read a poem inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's "Raven," triggering a cast of special visitors warning of a Trump victory including Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton, Beck Bennett's Mitch McConnell, and Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris. John Mulaney guest-hosted the episode. The Post notes that just like in 2016, Dave Chappelle will host SNL's post-election episode.