After 'Fire Fauci' Chant, Trump Suggests He Will

(Newser) – Relations between President Trump and Anthony Fauci might be at their lowest level yet. At a rally in Florida shortly after midnight, the president suggested he would fire the health official after the election, reports the New York Times. The comments came as Trump complained about what he called incessant, biased media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. The crowd at the Miami-Opa Locka airport began to chant, "Fire Fauci," and the president paused before responding. "Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election," he said to cheers. "I appreciate the advice." Watch it here, via ABC News.

Over the weekend, Fauci gave perhaps his most critical public assessment yet of the White House response to COVID in an interview with the Washington Post. "We're in for a whole lot of hurt," he told the newspaper of the recent surge in cases and the coming winter. "All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly." After that interview came out, the White House accused Fauci of playing politics in the home stretch of the election, per NBC News. (Read more Anthony Fauci stories.)

