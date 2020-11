(Newser) – President Trump has reportedly revealed to confidants that if he appears to be ahead on Election Night, he'll prematurely declare victory, regardless of how many votes remain uncounted. That's per three sources who spoke to Axios, which says, "Trump's advisers have been laying the groundwork for this strategy for weeks, but this is the first account of Trump explicitly discussing his election night intentions." More:

Pennsylvania: Many experts are predicting Trump will appear ahead in the state on Tuesday night, but that as mail-in ballots continue to be counted, that could change significantly. State law prohibits mail-in ballots from being counted prior to Election Day. Per Trump's reported plan, his team will claim that Democrats are attempting to steal the election if the results in Pennsylvania flip from him winning the state to Joe Biden winning the state, and they will reportedly attempt to cast any mail-in ballots counted after Election Day as illegitimate.