(Newser) – Police are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest after TV and film actor Eddie Hassell was shot dead in Texas early Sunday. Per CNN, Grand Prairie authorities say a call came in about a shooting at around 1:50am local time on the day after Halloween, and when police responded, they found the 30-year-old Hassell, known for his roles in the 2010 movie The Kids Are All Right and the NBC series Surface, with gunshot wounds. A police press release notes the cops on the scene administered first aid to Hassell, then took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Hassell rep Alan Mills, who says Hassell was shot in the stomach, confirmed his death to the New York Times and Variety, noting that the actor appeared to be the victim of a carjacking, though an investigation into the shooting continues.

Mills says the shooting took place outside of Hassell's apartment, and that Hassell's girlfriend was inside at the time, though she didn't see the suspect, NBC News reports. Police don't yet have a motive and are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect, though they've verified that they impounded a car from the scene. Hassell was born in 1990 in Corsicana, Texas, per IMDb. According to a 2013 interview in Elle, Hassell moved to Los Angeles when he was 11 to jump-start his acting career. In addition to his roles in The Kids Are All Right and Surface, Hassell appeared in the 2013 biopic Jobs, the Lifetime series Devious Maids, and various other TV and film productions. His last role noted by IMDb was the 2017 film Oh Lucy! (Read more actor stories.)

