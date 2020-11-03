Lady Gaga Hits Back in Trump Feud

(Newser) – In the final stretch of campaign season, President Trump had "settled on a celebrity nemesis," as the Washington Post put it: Lady Gaga. The POTUS and his team have been spending days engaging in what the Daily Beast refers to as "bizarre attacks" against Gaga in advance of her performance at a Joe Biden rally Monday night, painting her as an "anti-fracking activist" who wants to see Biden take jobs in the industry away. Gaga had also been slammed by the right for sharing a pro-Biden video in which she "posed near a pickup truck wearing camouflage while chugging a beer in an apparent effort to pander to working-class Americans," as Fox News puts it. On Monday, she hit back hard.

"To all the women and all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies," she said at the drive-in rally at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field. "Vote for Joe. He’s a good person. Thank you." And, in the middle of her performance of "Shallow," she referenced the criticism of her video: "I will not be told what I can and cannot wear to endorse our future president. So this is what I have to say about that: I may not always look at you, but I am you. We are each other." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

