(Newser) – Tim Place is rooting for Joe Biden. Josh Schoemann is pulling for President Trump. But these two Wisconsin neighbors still found a way to come together after Place's Biden/Harris yard sign went missing. FOX6 News notes that the two men live in a very heavily Republican area in Washington Township, and Place's yard was one of very few that boasted a sign promoting the former vice president. "You look around the neighborhood, I think there's one other Biden sign," Place says. Schoemann, who's the Washington County executive, writes on his website that his 12-year-old and 16-year-old sons had recently told him they'd noticed signs disappearing from people's yards, and that his youngest son told him one day that Place's sign had vanished.

"I decided that this was a learning moment for my sons," Schoemann notes. He went to the local Democratic Party office, picked up a new Biden/Harris sign, and with his 12-year-old in tow, headed over to Place's house to "right a wrong." Place, who'd never met Schoemann before, was nothing but appreciative. He says he told Schoemann that "it's amazing, in these times, you could do something like that," per FOX6. Newsweek notes tensions over political yard signs have been particularly high this election season, with scattered incidents taking place in communities across the country. But for Place and Schoemann, they were briefly able to put politics aside in the name of being neighborly. "They actually said we would do the same for you," Schoemann says, calling it "heartwarming that neighbors, even in the midst of a very contentious campaign, can still treat each other with love and respect." (Read more uplifting news stories.)

