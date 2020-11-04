There May Be No Speech From Biden Tonight

(Newser) – If you're planning to stay up until the wee hours to hear Joe Biden's election night speech, you might want to just take some melatonin and call it a night. The Washington Post reports that Biden told reporters Tuesday afternoon that it won't be a given he'll address supporters tonight. "If there’s something to talk about tonight, I’ll talk about it. If not, I’ll wait until the votes have been counted the next day." As for President Trump's stance, he said earlier Tuesday that "we should be entitled to know who won on Nov. 3."

But as far as a late-night speech goes, "I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet," Trump said during a stop at a Trump 2020 Virginia office, per the Hill. "Hopefully we’ll be only doing one of those two. Winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me it’s not." The president will be watching returns at an East Room party that hundreds have been invited to. Biden will watch with family at his Delaware home. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

