(Newser) – The Senate's longest-serving Republican leader will be serving even longer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky, fending off a challenge from former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath, the AP reports. According to the AP, McConnell led Democrat McGrath by 13 points with almost 60% of the vote counted. The 78-year-old McConnell, who became Senate minority leader in 2006 and majority leader in 2015, is expected to seek reelection to his post as leader of the Senate's Republicans whether or not the party keeps control of the chamber, reports the Hill. Click here for other closely watched Senate races. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)