Legal Weed Is a Go in These 4 States

(Newser) – A New Jersey constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis won Tuesday, NJ.com reports. With nearly 60% of precincts reporting, more than 67% of ballots came back with a yes vote, as had been expected. "Legalization is the result of years of hard work from a diverse group of individuals and communities, the president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association said in a statement. But NJ lawmakers must still pass rules and regulations for the industry before it can be sold in the state.

Though weed is still illegally at the federal level, 11 states and Washington, DC, had already legalized it prior to this election. Arizona also voted to legalize it Tuesday, per AZCentral. The AP reports Montana and South Dakota also voted for legalization measures, while Mississippi approved medical marijuana. (South Dakota, in a separate ballot initiative, also approved medical marijuana.) Vox notes if all measures are approved, more than a third of the US will have legal access to weed. (Read more marijuana legalization stories.)

