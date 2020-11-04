Control of the Senate: Democrats Eye Takeover

(Newser) – Maybe the second biggest national election result out of Tuesday will be whether Republicans retain control of the Senate. The math is simple: Republicans now control the chamber 53-47, meaning Democrats would need a net gain of three seats if they win the White House (because of the vice president's tie-breaking power) or four seats if President Trump wins re-election. Polls gave them a decent chance of achieving that. Newser will follow the lead of the Associated Press on calling races. A total of 35 seats are up for grabs, including special elections in Arizona and Georgia. Some key ones to watch, per Fox News:

Alabama: Democratic Sen. Doug Jones vs. Republican Tommy Tuberville.

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones vs. Republican Tommy Tuberville. Arizona (special election): GOP Sen. Martha McSally vs. Democrat Mark Kelly.

GOP Sen. Martha McSally vs. Democrat Mark Kelly. Colorado: GOP Sen. Cory Gardner vs. Democrat John Hickenlooper

GOP Sen. Cory Gardner vs. Democrat John Hickenlooper Georgia: GOP Sen. David Perdue vs. Democrat Jon Ossoff

GOP Sen. David Perdue vs. Democrat Jon Ossoff Georgia (special election): GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces several opponents, including Republican Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces several opponents, including Republican Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock. Iowa: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst vs. Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

GOP Sen. Joni Ernst vs. Democrat Theresa Greenfield. Maine: GOP Sen. Susan Collins vs. Democrat Sara Gideon.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins vs. Democrat Sara Gideon. Montana: GOP Sen. Steve Daines vs. Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock.

GOP Sen. Steve Daines vs. Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock. North Carolina: GOP Sen. Thom Tillis vs. Democrat Cal Cunningham.

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis vs. Democrat Cal Cunningham. South Carolina: GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham vs. Democrat Jaime Harrison.

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham vs. Democrat Jaime Harrison. Texas: GOP Sen. John Cornyn vs. Democrat MJ Hegar.