What Trump Had to Say at 2:30am

(Newser) – President Trump addressed a crowd that appeared to be largely maskless inside the White House just before 2:30am Wednesday, noting as he came out, "This is without question the latest news conference I have ever had." He thanked Americans for their support and quickly rolled out his oft-repeated and baseless claim about election fraud: "Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight, and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people, and we won't stand for it." He went on to essentially declare victory in Georgia and North Carolina, which have not yet been called, and suggested Pennsylvania and Michigan, which also have not yet been called, will easily go his way. He pointed out he's winning in Wisconsin, and as for Arizona, one of the last big states yet to be called, he noted that while Biden may be leading, he could still catch up—and that if he doesn't, he didn't need to win there anyway.

He also suggested multiple times that his team had been preparing for a big victory celebration that, he implied, had to be called off due to Democratic interference; he accused them of going to court in order to steal the election there. "This is a fraud on the American public," he said in extensive concluding remarks. "This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly, we did win this election. ... So our goal now is to ensure the integrity, for the good of this nation, this is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list. It's a very sad moment. ... We will win this, and as far as I'm concerned, we already have won it." (See what Biden had to say a bit earlier in the night.)

