Biden Wins Wisconsin, Trump Team Wants Recount

(Newser) – President Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to "immediately" request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, which the Associated Press called for Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon. Stepein spoke about a recount before the call, when Joe Biden was 20,000 votes ahead with 97% of precincts reporting. In Wisconsin, if a race is within 1 percentage point, the trailing candidate can force a recount, reports the AP. Stepien said in a statement Wednesday: "The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so." The Hill reports Scott Walker, a former GOP governor of the state, suggested doing so would be a fool's errand.

story continues below

Walker wrote in a tweet, "After recount in 2011 race for WI Supreme Court, there was a swing of 300 votes. After recount in 2016 Presidential race in WI, @realDonaldTrump numbers went up by 131. As I said, 20,000 is a high hurdle."The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that all the unofficial results are in with the exception of a single community made up of 300 voters. "Beyond that we have no reason to believe there are any other ballots that have yet to be counted," said Meagan Wolfe, the director of the state Elections Commission. The paper notes that if that's the case, it would be the fourth time in six presidential elections that the final vote counts were less than 1 percentage point apart. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

