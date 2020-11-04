Biden: It's 'Clear' That 'We Will Be the Winners'

(Newser) – Joe Biden didn't declare victory in a speech in Delaware Wednesday—but he declared it was "clear" that he would end up the winner after all the votes are counted. "I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winner," the Democrat said, per the New York Times. Biden spoke at the Wilmington event after winning Wisconsin, putting him closer to 270 Electoral College votes. CNN and NBC also projected Biden as the winner in Michigan. Newser will follow the lead of the Associated Press on calling races. Biden, speaking alongside running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, said "every vote must be counted," the AP reports. He added: "We the people will not be silenced." The Trump campaign is suing to halt counts in Michigan and Pennsylvania. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)