Police Capt. on Certain Voters: 'Bullet in Skull for Treason'

(Newser) – An Alabama police captain is under investigation after allegedly posting on social media that Biden voters should be shot for treason. Replying to a social media post criticizing the "idiots" who voted for Joe Biden, Flomaton Police Captain Scott Walden allegedly wrote, "They need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason." The Flomaton Police Department says it is investigating the incident, WPMI reports. The mayor explains why Walden was not immediately fired: "That’s what I wanted to do to start with, but by law, I can’t. So I handled it by law. We put him on administrative leave, paid leave, but we took his gun and his shield." The police chief says the internal probe "could and may be pending termination." WHNT has Walden's difficult-to-understand defense, in which he insists he was referring only to actual traitors, not liberal Democrats. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)