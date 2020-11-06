Steve Bannon Calls for Fauci's 'Head on a Pike'

(Newser) – Steve Bannon's podcast has been permanently banned from Twitter after President Trump's former White House chief strategist called for the beheading of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Bannon, on his "War Room" YouTube podcast Thursday, was discussing what he thinks should happen should Trump win the election when the comments came. "Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci, no, I actually want to go a step farther, but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man," Bannon said, per Newsweek. "I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I'd put their heads on pikes, right, I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the program or you're gone. Time to stop playing games."

Bannon's "War Room" account, which linked to the video, was permanently banned from Twitter. Bannon's personal account has also been suspended, though it's not clear whether that is permanent. Twitter tells the Hill the podcast account was booted for violating "our policy on the glorification of violence." Bannon is currently free on bail; his trial on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering is set to begin in May of next year. As for YouTube, it removed the video in question and put a strike on the account; it says an account gets three strikes before it is terminated. "We've removed this video for violating our policy against inciting violence," a rep says. "We will continue to be vigilant as we enforce our policies in the post-election period." Facebook also removed the video, CNN reports. (Read more Steve Bannon stories.)

