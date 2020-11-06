Biden Edges Ahead in Pennsylvania

(Newser) – The tipping point political forecasters were expecting in Pennsylvania has happened: Joe Biden now leads President Trump, reports the AP. That means Biden now has overtaken Trump in two battleground states since Thursday, with Georgia being the other. Biden is up by about 6,000 votes in Pennsylvania and fewer than 1,000 in Georgia, but the races remain too close for the AP to call as the counting of mail ballots continues. That's not the case for Decision Desk HQ, which declared Biden the presidential winner on Thursday morning. DDHQ was one of seven sites named by Twitter ahead of the election as a trusted source for results, per Axios.

"Good for them," tweets Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight, referring to the call by DDHQ. "The outcome has been apparent for a while. No reason other sources shouldn't follow. There's some doubt about the outcome of Georgia and Arizona, still, but Biden doesn't need those states to be elected." In a separate explainer, the AP says too many votes are outstanding in Pennsylvania for it to call the state. It also notes that if the race is within a half percentage point, an automatic recall is triggered. (President Trump continues to dispute the ongoing tally of mail ballots as fraudulent.)

