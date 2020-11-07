Lashana Lynch: Cast as 007, I Received Awful 'Abuse'

(Newser) – Lashana Lynch says a barrage of nasty comments came her way when news broke of her upcoming "007" role in No Time to Die, E! Online reports. The 32-year-old tells Harper's Bazaar UK she had to ditch her social-media apps, see only family, and meditate for a week to cope with the onslaught. But she reminded herself it wasn't personal: "I am one Black woman—if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse," says the British actress. "I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I'm a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary."

The Daily Mail broke news of her role in 2019, saying Lynch would become "007" in a "pivotal" scene and receive orders to coax Daniel Craig's Bond out of retirement. Producer Barbara Broccoli has said Bond will continue to be male after No Time to Die—Craig's last Bond film—comes out in April, but Lynch will at least temporarily be 007. "I feel very grateful that I get to challenge those narratives," Lynch says. "We're moving away from toxic masculinity, and that's happening because women are being open, demanding and vocal, and calling out misbehavior as soon as we see it." She also found "at least one moment" in the movie to make Black audience members "nod their heads" in recognition of the Black experience. (See how movie theaters responded to the delayed release of No Time to Die.)

