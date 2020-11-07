(Newser) – Don't go looking for MSNBC's most-watched anchor for the immediate future. Rachel Maddow has announced that she'll be off the air for a little while as she quarantines after a "close contact" tested positive for COVID-19, reports USA Today. "Everything happens, all at once," the 47-year-old host said in a social media post on Friday evening, noting that although she has herself tested negative, she'll be holed up at home until "it's safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk."

story continues below

Variety notes that Maddow's quarantine comes at the height of election coverage, which Maddow has been helping to helm for MSNBC, along with Brian Williams, Joy Reid, Nicolle Wallace, and "Map Daddy" Steve Kornacki. "You will be in good hands ... with Nicolle and Joy and Brian and the Great and Good Mr. Kornacki and the whole MSNBC crew," Maddow wrote in her post. "Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us." (Read more Rachel Maddow stories.)

