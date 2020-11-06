Trump: 'If You Count the Legal Votes, I Easily Win'

(Newser) – President Trump reemerged in the White House briefing room Thursday to make a series of untrue and conflicting claims about the election. "If you count the legal votes, I easily win," he began, which isn't the case, the New York Times reports. Democrats, local election officials and the news media are working together to ensure his defeat, the president said. Democrats are calculating how many mail-in ballots cast for Joe Biden will be needed to overcome Trump's totals, he said, without providing a basis for the claim. He mentioned Republican victories in states where he said conspiracies cost him a victory. Trump said Republican election observers were not in some vote-counting centers, though they are, per the Washington Post. He promised "a lot of litigation" over the election.

The president accused state and local election officials of corruption. "Officials overseeing the counting in Pennsylvania and other states are all part of a corrupt Democrat machine," he said. The “election apparatus in Georgia is run by Democrats," he said, though it's not. Trump complained that the early count Tuesday night was in his favor but turned. "We were winning in all the key locations by a lot, actually, and then our numbers started miraculously getting whittled away in secret," he said. "And we’re still ahead by a lot, but not as many because they're finding ballots. All of a sudden we have some mail-in ballots. It’s amazing how those mail-in ballots are so one-sided, too." The president didn't take any questions from reporters. ("Every vote must be counted," Biden says.)

