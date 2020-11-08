Chappelle, Carrey Go on Post-Election SNL Romp

(Newser) – Just as he did in 2016, Dave Chappelle guest-hosted the episode of Saturday Night Live following the presidential election with a wide-ranging stand-up monologue that urged Americans celebrating Joe Biden's victory that "it's good to be a humble winner. Remember when I was here four years ago, remember how bad that felt? Remember that half the country right now still feels that way." Smoking a cigarette, Chappelle praised COVID for having kept white mass killers at home, and Vox notes he said of mask-resisters, "I don't know why poor white people don't like wearing a mask. What is the problem? You wear a mask at the Klan rally—wear it to Walmart, too." The full clip is in the gallery.

Meanwhile, Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph returned as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for a triumphant Cold Open, notes Newsweek. "I am humbled and honored to be the first female, the first Black, the first Indian American and the first biracial vice president," Harris said. "And if any of that terrifies you, well, I don't give a funt." Carrey, who has taken flak for his portrayal of Biden, finally seemed to land one with, of all things, a callback to Ace Ventura. Video, as well as other highlights from the episode, is in the gallery. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)

