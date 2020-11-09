Trump Family Split Over Concession

(Newser) – Melania Trump may be urging her husband to concede the 2020 US presidential election—but his three eldest children are reportedly split on the matter. CNN and Politico report that while Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband, is also suggesting President Trump concede, Ivanka's siblings Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump remain staunchly on their dad's side. The brothers, sources say, are calling for Republicans to publicly reject the results of the election and challenge them in court, while FLOTUS and Kushner are among those "nudging" Trump to concede, perhaps without actually agreeing that he lost the election. "Virtually everyone in his inner circle, his closest advisers, including his family members, are fully aware that this is over," ABC News' chief White House correspondent said Sunday morning, noting there have been discussions that "include the first lady, about how to convince him to make something of a graceful exit."

Politico points out that Melania Trump, said by biographers to be one of the people whose advice Trump most trusts, did tweet Sunday that "Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted," but sources say privately she is suggesting her husband figure out some sort of exit strategy. Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller pushed back against the stories on Twitter, claiming, "Given undetermined electoral outcomes in multiple states and serious voting irregularities and lack of transparency in others, Jared has advised @realDonaldTrump to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure accuracy." Both CNN and Politico also run down how other Republicans are handling the issue, from those who publicly agree Trump should not concede (Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and others) to those who are backing away from his claims of election fraud. And then, of course, there's one person whose voice has been notably absent: "Where the hell is Mike Pence?" one senior campaign official reportedly texted Sunday. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

