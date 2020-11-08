Family Suggests Conceding as Trump Again Attacks Vote

(Newser) – The morning after President-elect Joe Biden declared victory, President Trump renewed his claims that the election was stolen—even as his family urged him to concede. The president broke quotes about supposed balloting fraud into a series of tweets, the Independent reports. "We believe these people are thieves," said one, quoting former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. "The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states." Trump also quoted Jonathan Turley's legal analysis: "What concerns me is that we had over a hundred million mail-in ballot in cites like Philladelphia and Detroit with a long series of election problems (to put it mildly).” On many of the tweets, Twitter added the warning, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

story continues below

Despite Trump's court battles to keep him in office, members of his family are urging him to concede the election. His wife, Melania, is among them, per CNN. So is Jared Kushner, a senior adviser and the president's son-in-law. As of Saturday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was still making plans with the president's legal team, per CNN. Mick Mulvaney, who was once Trump's chief of staff, wrote Saturday in the Wall Street Journal that Trump will concede and take part in a peaceful transition of power—but not until he's exhausted his legal options. "Voters need this election to be fully litigated," Mulvaney wrote. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, echoed that Sunday, saying on Fox News that "Every legal challenge should be heard." (Read more President Trump 2020 stories.)

