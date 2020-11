(Newser) – The inauguration is 72 days away, and President Trump's team is signaling that it intends to make full use of them to try to keep Trump in office. Joe Biden, meanwhile, is quickly moving ahead by lining up his own White House team. Coverage about what to expect in the coming weeks:

Trump rallies: Expect more presidential rallies around the country as Trump makes his case that Biden won the election fraudulently, reports Alayna Treene of Axios. Among other things, Trump will read obituaries of dead people who he claims voted in the election. The Washington Times also reports that Trump rallies are being planned.