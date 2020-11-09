Sacha Baron Cohen: Zuckerberg Must Go, Too

(Newser) – Sacha Baron Cohen made clear last year that he is no fan of Mark Zuckerberg, or any of Silicon Valley's leaders, for that matter. Now the actor—speaking as himself and not as his alter-ego Borat—is going after Zuckerberg anew. He tweeted a photo of the Facebook CEO with President Trump on Saturday and wrote, "One down. One to go," per Fox News. Cohen's beef with Zuckerberg is that sites such as Facebook have, in his view, done much harm to society.

story continues below

"All this hate and violence is being facilitated by a handful of internet companies that amount to the greatest propaganda machine in history," Cohen said last year. "The algorithms these platforms depend on deliberately amplify the type of content that keeps users engaged—stories that appeal to our baser instincts and that trigger outrage and fear." He went so far as to say that Facebook would allow Hitler to spread his views if he were around today. (Read more Sacha Baron Cohen stories.)

