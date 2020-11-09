Number of COVID Cases in America Now at 8 Figures

(Newser) – The same day that brought optimistic news about a potential vaccine for COVID-19 has brought some dour news on America's case count: The US on Monday confirmed more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state. New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60% over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day, reports the AP. Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states (Rhode Island and Connecticut are the exceptions). The US accounts for about one fifth of the world’s 50 million confirmed cases. Coronavirus deaths here are up 18% over the past two weeks, averaging 939 every day. The virus has now killed more than 237,000 Americans. (Read more coronavirus stories.)