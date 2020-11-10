Beach Apparel Entrepreneur Accused in Teen's Death

(Newser) – The 54-year-old founder of beach apparel brand Salt Life has been arrested after his 18-year-old girlfriend was found shot to death in a luxury oceanfront hotel room in Florida. According to an affidavit, Michael Troy Hutto claims to have accidentally killed Lora Grace Duncan of Lake City, Fla., in a game gone wrong. Details:



Duncan's father hadn't heard from his daughter for 48 hours when he requested the Columbia County Sheriff's Office perform a welfare check on Oct. 26, reports WPTV. Duncan's phone was eventually traced to a Hilton resort on Singer Island, about 300 miles from Columbia County, notes CNN.

On Oct. 29, Duncan was found dead in a hotel room that had been rented by Hutto and also contained his wallet and phone, per WJAX. Duncan died of a single gunshot wound to the stomach.