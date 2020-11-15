Trump Tweets 'He Won,' Then Says He's Not Conceding

(Newser) – President Trump tweeted "He won" in a reference to President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday, then returned minutes later to clarify the Twitter record. "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA," the followup tweet said. "I concede NOTHING!" Both tweets charged that "the election was rigged," and both received Twitter's "This claim about election fraud is disputed" label. The first tweet included a video of Fox News’ Jesse Watters questioning the validity of the election, Politico reports. But for that brief moment, it appeared that the president was recognizing Biden's victory. A White House official saw it that way, per NBC. The leaders of nearly all nations are among those who have accepted the results of the Nov. 3 election. (Trump makes a change in his legal fight against Biden's vote count.)