(Newser) – Eva Longoria was among those excited that Joe Biden beat President Trump in the election. Now, however, the Desperate Housewives star is apologizing for remarks made in her exuberance. CNN offers the backstory, which involves Longoria appearing Sunday on MSNBC to talk about how women of color came to the polls in droves to help propel Biden to victory. "The women of color showed up in big ways," she said in an interview with Ari Melber. "Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate close to 3 to 1. And that wasn't surprising to us."

The Hollywood Reporter notes that backlash to her remarks soon emerged, with the phrase "real heroines" applied to Latina women gaining special attention by some who felt Longoria was minimizing Black women's impact around the US. Still others felt Longoria didn't acknowledge voters who can't be squarely placed in just one category, such as Afro-Latinas. The 45-year-old actress apologized on Twitter on Sunday night, blaming wording that was "not clear" and noting that she—and other women of color, including Latinas, Afro-Latinas, indigenous women, and Asia American Pacific Islander women—stood behind her Black female counterparts. "When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN," she wrote, adding that "Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic party." (Read more Eva Longoria stories.)

