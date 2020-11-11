(Newser) – While President Trump continues to refuse to concede the election, Joe Biden is forging ahead as the president-elect. "It’s an embarrassment, quite frankly," Biden told reporters Tuesday of Trump's refusal to concede. "How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president's legacy." He also noted he expects Republicans to eventually come around and reach across the aisle to work with him. "I think they understand we have to come together," he said, per the Washington Post. "I think they're ready to unite." Other Dems aren't quite as confident, either on Trump's eventual moves or on the GOPers who are standing behind him. "I don't think many of us expected President Trump to leave office of the presidency with grace," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday. "But the extent to which the Republican Party is legitimizing the president's assault on our democracy is infuriating and deeply, deeply wrong." More:

Trump and some allies are plowing ahead as if he's staying in the White House, blocking Biden's transition team from resources they need, making references to "a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," and now, instructing federal agencies to keep putting together a budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year, sources tell the Washington Post. "They're pretending nothing happened,” an administration official involved in the planning of the budget says. "We're all supposed to pretend this is normal, and do all this work, while we know we're just going to have to throw it away."