(Newser) – It's tradition for golfers to try to skip their ball across the pond before the 16th hole at Augusta National Golf Club during practice rounds, per ESPN. In doing so, Jon Rahm may have made the shot of his life, and on his 26th birthday no less. The Spanish golfer—currently ranked second in the world—managed to get his ball to the other side of the pond with three bounces on Tuesday while practicing for the Masters. But the ball didn't stop there. It rocketed up the embankment and onto the green, where it rolled to the right of the hole, before curving to the left on a downslope. It then rolled directly into the hole for a hole-in-one on a par-3 hole. It was "one of the most amazing shots you might ever see," notes Sports Illustrated.

The Washington Post pours some water on the celebration, noting Vijay Singh and Martin Kaymer did the same thing in 2009 and 2012, respectively. Still, the "trick shot was majestic, masterful, and mesmerizing." Rahm—who also scored a hole-in-one on the fourth hole on Monday—raised both hands in the air before high-fiving his caddy. "Won't happen again," he said in an Instagram video showing him retrieving the ball. "Here's to hoping it happens again later this week!" he wrote, alluding to Thursday's start to the tournament, which was delayed seven months. Ninety-two players will take part. ESPN names Rahm as among 14 golfers with the best shot at taking the title. He's finished in the top 10 during the last two tournaments. (Relive 2019's stunning conclusion here.)

