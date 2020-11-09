(Newser) – Stacey Abrams has been winning widespread praise among Democrats after the race in Georgia was called in Joe Biden's favor, even if victory won't be certain until a recount takes place. Now the former gubernatorial candidate is in the spotlight again as she leads Democratic fundraising efforts for the state's two expected Senate runoff races. Abrams made the case over the weekend that both Democrats stand a decent chance of winning in the longtime red state, and NBC News reports that her get-out-the-vote organization Fair Fight had raised more than $3.6 million for the contests in 48 hours. "We will have the investment and the resources," Abrams said. However, given that the two races may decide which party controls the Senate, millions more are expected to flood in to all four candidates in the weeks before the Jan. 5 runoff votes, notes USA Today.

One race pits GOP Sen. David Perdue against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, and the other pits GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Trump loyalist, against the Rev. Raphael Warnock. By the current count, the chamber is tied at 48, with four races undecided. Republicans have a solid chance of being up 50-48 when the Georgia runoff votes take place. If Democrats take them both, they would control the chamber because the vice president—in this case, Kamala Harris—is the tiebreaker. Still, Republicans were "cautiously optimistic" Sunday about their chances in both Georgia races, notes Politico. "We know this is going to be a hard fight," said Abrams. "It's going to be a competitive fight." (Read more Stacey Abrams stories.)

