Biden Picks His Chief of Staff

And the second-hardest job in Washington goes to ... Ron Klain. The Washington Post reports that Joe Biden has tapped Klain, a longtime confidant with an impressive resume, to be his White House chief of staff. "Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014," said Biden. "His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need." Klain, 59, was a senior aide to Biden when he led the Senate Judiciary Committee in the late 1980s and ran Biden's office when he became vice president.

Klain has also been a top adviser to Democrats including presidents, vice presidents, and candidates. The New York Times reports that Klain is known for his "steady nerves" and "fierce wit," especially in criticizing President Trump on Twitter. As former "Ebola czar" under President Obama, Klain took Trump to task for his pandemic policies, and made waves by lecturing Trump about the virus in a popular video. Many considered Klain the obvious chief-of-staff pick, even though he'd fallen out with the Biden camp by supporting Hillary Clinton's presidential bid in 2016. "I am definitely dead to them—but I'm glad to be on Team HRC," he wrote at the time, per Politico. But Klain worked his way back into Biden's inner circle and became a key, unpaid adviser on Biden's 2020 campaign. (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

