Cohen: Trump Will Just Stay in Mar-a-Lago After Christmas

(Newser) – President Trump's Christmas vacation could be a long one, according to his former lawyer. Michael Cohen predicts that the president will go to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the holidays and not return to the White House afterward, the Hill reports. "After Christmas, he usually comes back January 5th, January 6th," Cohen tells MSNBC. "I suspect he doesn't even come back to Washington. I don't believe he's going to go to the inauguration because he himself fundamentally cannot sit in a chair knowing that the cameras are on him and that the world is looking at him as a loser. He cannot do that."

Trump has so far refused to concede the election to Joe Biden, alleging widespread election fraud. Cohen, who was Trump's personal lawyer from 2006 to 2018, says people worried about the president overturning Joe Biden's win in the courts should "take a chill pill." "Donald Trump talks a lot of nonsense," he says. "The Birtherism. 'I have my investigators there in Hawaii. Look what we found out.' It's all a lie, 99.9% of everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie." Cohen urged Trump to step down graciously, but said he doubted it would happen. "He needs to keep his base rallied around him," he said. "He's going to say for the next 30 years that they stole the election from me." (In September, Cohen released a tell-all book about his years as Trump's "fixer.")

