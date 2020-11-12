Death of Lori Vallow's 3rd Husband Being Looked At, Again

(Newser) – The death of Lori Vallow Daybell's third husband is under renewed scrutiny. East Idaho News last week publicized a 2018 recording, made six months after Joseph Ryan died of an apparent heart attack, in which Daybell allegedly said she "was going to murder" Ryan but ultimately changed her mind. Ryan's sister gave the media outlet the recording and urged authorities to rethink the "natural causes" determination given to Ryan's death, and authorities are now confirming they are reviewing their investigation into his death, KSL reports. Ryan is the father of Tylee Ryan, Daybell's daughter, in whose death Daybell is suspected. She is also suspected in the death of son Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

She and current husband Chad Daybell are charged in the deaths of both children, though not with murder. The recent and/or odd deaths of Chad Daybell's wife, Lori Vallow Daybell's fourth husband, and Lori Vallow Daybell's brother (who is the one that killed her fourth husband, and who is also suspected in Tylee and JJ's deaths) have also been scrutinized amid the bizarre and tragic ongoing saga. In the recording released last week, Daybell can be heard saying she thought she could use scripture to justify killing Ryan, but ultimately, "I did not have a murderous heart" and started regularly attending a Latter-day Saints temple. KTVB reports that the recording was made during a religious group gathering in which Daybell discussed her and Ryan's custody battle over Tylee. "I just wanted to stop the bleeding and stop the pain. … I was like, 'I'm either going to turn my life to the temple, or I'm going to commit murder.'" (Read more Lori Vallow stories.)

